Happy new year Nigeria. We want to thank and appreciate all our customers for a great 2019. We have lots of exciting news, deals, promotions, freebies and new herbal products that will soon be coming to the Herbal Pro reach this 2020.

To start the new year, Herbal Pro has made buying easier EZ Slim in your neighbourhood. Yes, EZ Slim is now available in selected pharmacies at the following locations in Lagos. Mushin, Ketu, Surulere, Gbagada, Ikeja, Lekki, Egbeda, Ajah, Ikotun and Idimu.

See the list of pharmacies, addresses and contact details of pharmacists that are available on the Herbal Pro website

If you are in the state of Anambra, you can buy EZ Slim at Biosphere Pharmaceutical Onitsha Anambra and if you are in Ibadan, visit Intense Health Pharmacy in Elebu, Ibadan to pick up your EZ Slim package. You can view contact information and location on our website www.herbalpro.com.

The best part is that you can talk to a professional about your journey to weight loss and get follow-up advice when you need it. All you have to do is walk into one of our selected pharmaceutical partners to get started.

EZ Slim is a herbal capsule for weight loss and management for men and women. EZ Slim detoxifies, increases metabolism, burns fat and improves lifestyle. You only need 1 capsule per day. A package of EZ Slim contains 18 capsules for 18 days. Most people see changes by the 10th day. EZ Slim is an all-round fat burner that removes excess fat all over the body, including belly and arm fat. EZ Slim is safe and effective, has no side effects and has no influence on fertility. We only advise pregnant women and women who are breastfeeding not to use EZ Slim.

You can order EZ Slim online at www.herbalpro.com or send us a message on our social media pages @ HerbalProNG on Facebook and Instagram. You can also call our official lines 08186108888 or 08183078888 to speak to a representative.

