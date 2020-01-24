advertisement

You can drive on a decommissioned part of the anniversary line this February

Drive the original route of the anniversary line this February. Image: Mattbuck in Creative Commons

There is a route on the Jubilee Line that passengers have not been able to ride on for over 20 years – but this February there is an opportunity to do just that.

As part of the line’s 40th anniversary, the London Transport Museum is offering special journeys between Stanmore and Charing Cross – the original route of the Jubilee Line when it opened in 1979.

Although Charing Cross was originally the southern end of the Jubilee Line, the Jubilee Line platforms were closed to the public in November 1999 when the line was diverted from Green Park to Westminster – and from there to the docks.

As part of the experience, you can pose in the cabin with a subway driver

Next month there are two trips to choose from – Stanmore to Charing Cross and vice versa. On each tour, you will learn the history of the line from Hidden London experts and stay on board while the train drives into the rollover tunnel – formerly the Jubilee Line platforms – at Charing Cross.

You can get into the cab to take a photo, and there’s also a hidden London tour of the Jubilee Line platforms and secret angles and angles of the Charing Cross station.

After the ride, you can visit the secret and disused parts of Charing Cross

The experiences take place on February 9 and 23 (there is a trip from Stanmore to Charing Cross and vice versa on each of these days). Tickets are not cheap: you get GBP 90 (adults) and GBP 85 for children and discounts. Rather a premium on the prices from 1979 when the journeys only cost 15 pence.

