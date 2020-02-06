updated

11:29 a.m. CST, Friday, February 7, 2020

Traylor Island is a landmark on the Texas coast! The glistening coastlines are highly valued by anglers, hunters, bird artists and tourists. This unspoiled tropical oasis serves as the northern boundary of the sacred fishing grounds of Estes Flats fewer Traylor Island is a landmark on the Texas coast! The glistening coastlines are highly valued by anglers, hunters, bird artists and tourists. This unspoiled tropical oasis serves as the northern one … more Photo: Janae Evans / HAR.com

Photo: Janae Evans / HAR.com

Traylor Island is a landmark on the Texas coast! The glistening coastlines are highly valued by anglers, hunters, bird artists and tourists.

This unspoiled tropical oasis serves as the northern boundary of the sacred fishing grounds of Estes Flats

fewer

Traylor Island is a landmark on the Texas coast! The glistening coastlines are highly valued by anglers, hunters, bird artists and tourists.

This unspoiled tropical oasis serves as the northern one

… more

Photo: Janae Evans / HAR.com

You can buy this Texas island in the middle of a fishing paradise for just $ 25 million

Many people dream of buying their own island one day, a place where they can escape everyday life, enjoy nature and fish well.

If that was your dream, you don’t have to go beyond Rockport, Texas to make it happen.

Traylor Island is a landmark on the Texas coast that was listed by Janae Evans with Evtex Companies.

The uninhabited 383 hectare property is located on the Rockport coast. “Part of the island has been designated as a residential area, but a number of conservation organizations have also expressed interest,” said Evans.

Moving Price: Museum District Estate sees $ 900,000 price cut

The glistening coastlines are highly valued by anglers, hunters, bird watchers, artists and tourists. This pristine tropical oasis serves as the northern boundary of the sacred fishing grounds of Estes Flats, the classic setting for many coveted artistic representations of world-class hunting and fishing scenes such as Barnes, Booth, Dearman and Cowan.

The extensive sand and shell coasts border on Aransas Bay in the east and the Intracoastal Waterway in the north and west. Generations of boaters and nature lovers have made their own special memories on the shores of this Texas treasure.

According to CoastalBendFishing.com, “The east coast of Traylor Island is off Aransas Bay. It’s a popular spot for early morning trout and redfish that feed bait fish in the grass and potholes of the coast. Later in the day, go to 3 to 3 4 over half a meter of water to catch trout that move in deeper structures. The cuts that lead back to Estes Flats and California Hole can also be a good ambush for flounder. “

Stxmaps.com reports, “The coast on the Aransas Bay side of Traylor Island can be good for trout and redfish in spring, summer, and fall. It can also be good for fall flounder.”

If you want to buy your own private fishing hole, the list price is $ 24,980,000. However, Evans said that if you use the right type of bait, you may be able to make a great deal.

Danny Hermosillo is the Senior Digital News Editor for Chron.com | Read it on our news website, Chron.com, and our subscriber website, HoustonChronicle.com | Follow him on Twitter at @ Dannyherm1 | Send an email to [email protected]