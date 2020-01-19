You can borrow anything from GoPros to secateurs at the London Library of Things

advertisement

Picture: Eddie Hamilton, Seymourpowell

Spending a large chunk of your hard-earned money on something you know you only use once or twice a year, if not painful for the Penny Pinchers among us, can be frustrating.

However, sometimes it is necessary: ​​the carpet will not clean itself thoroughly, and a £ 10 pop-up tent is unlikely to tailor it for your upcoming wild camping trip. Before you break open your piggy bank, check out the new and improved library at the Crystal Palace.

PICTURED: Eddie Hamilton, Seymour Powell

For the uninitiated, a library of things does pretty much what it promises. Inside you will find a variety of useful items that you can rent at affordable prices. It’s good for your wallet and good for the planet – it helps curb unsustainable resource consumption in the capital. Borrowing is also a great solution for those who lack storage space (hey, London houses aren’t exactly known for their generous proportions).

The London Library of Things started its life in 2016 after the founders were inspired by a similar Berlin venue in Toronto. After a successful crowdfunding campaign, the Crystal Palace pilot site started in 2018. Thanks to a new collaboration with the design and innovation agency seymourpowell, this start-up run by women looks better than ever before.

PICTURED: Eddie Hamiltion, Seymour Powell

Based on the feedback from the 2500 members of the Library of Things, a brand new self-service locker system was introduced. Members can borrow everything from Bosch power tools to North Face adventure clothing at the push of a button.

This kiosk system is flexible and modular in design and fits in a variety of areas so the library of things can easily be replicated across the UK. Several new hubs are already planned in the capital. Check out this area.

PICTURED: Eddie Hamilton, Seymour Powell

The Library of Things is not just about being inexpensive and environmentally conscious. It is also about restoring community relations. Aside from borrowing, there are countless ways to study the Library of Things. You can volunteer, participate in a DIY course or repair meeting, or even try to set up your own site.

Library of Things co-founder Sophie Wyatt says: “What starts with ‘I need a drill’ is’ I’ve made friends with my neighbors’, ‘I’ve learned basic repair skills’ or even’ I’ve decided to do it myself to start a local project. “

Picture: Rob Wilson Jnr @ Fluid4site

So what kind of “things” can you get your hands on? Among other things, you can rent a circular saw for GBP 7 per day, a loudspeaker and sound system for GBP 10 per day and even a waffle iron for GBP 3 per day (discounts for less affordable people).

Check out the entire eclectic collection here. Once you’ve found what you’re looking for, simply select your reservation details, pay the £ 1 membership fee, and then go to the library on the pickup day you choose.

