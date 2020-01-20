Esinam and WendellsThe # Welit19 union was a true representation of the beauty of Ghanaian culture. From their traditional ceremony to the church wedding and the reception that followed, it was lit.
When it came to the party groove, the entire bridal team was really prepared and even the wedding guests were not left behind. Watch out for when they had the sensational violin performance for their first dance and also when the bride and her girls did a dance performance.
If you missed their pre-wedding shoot and love story, come to www.bellanaijaweddings.com.
Traditional marriage
credits
photography: @focusnblur
videography: @tripledots
Decor & coordination: @memoriesdesignedbyaudrey
Thinking about it: @marion_km
Kente dress: @saadiasanusi
Second dress: @fakor_m
Kente: @kenteklosetgh
popcorn: @kayskottonkandynmore
Ice cream: @abelewalls
Food: @foodbankgh
Her: @redribbongh
Hair styling: @glam_hair_ltd
Beads: @rubeadzgh
Nails: @polishedbeautybargh
Safety: @goldmaxx_security
Second dress fabric: @risca_fabrics
DJ: @djabizzy
Asoebi substances: @buifabrics
Ushers: @Exqusiteusherettes & servers
Groomsmen outfit: @grandpa_clothing
The groom’s second outfit and slippers: @biglommoz_couture.
White wedding
Planning & coordination: @Jandelltd
Bride makeup: @ mzl4wson
Hair styling @revupsalongh
Wedding Dress: @pistisgh
Bride jumpsuit: @Topefnr
Bridesmaid Dresses: @fakor_m
Bridesmaids makeup: @maquillage_by_abyna
Bouquet: @eddaniels_events_floral
Fascinators: @Yaa Serwaa
Accessories for the groom: @gents_pack
Groom’s outfit: creative neck
MC: @kabutey_my_mc
DJ & sound: @djvyrusky
Atmosphere, lightning & special effects: @gigkits
Food: @silverrefinedfoods
cocktails: @wheelbarogh
Cake: @lilysconfectionery
Ushers: @protocolsafrica
Decor of the bride’s room: @ balloon.gh
stationery; @godycreativebarn
Candyfloss: @kays_kottonkandynmore
accessories: @labeaute_accessories
Safety: @goldmaxx_security
Nails: @polishdbeautybargh