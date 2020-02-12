YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, California – It’s this time of year again when Mother Nature in Yosemite National Park does a magic trick and makes it look like lava is flowing off a cliff.

“Firefall” is the name of the annual phenomenon that creates the illusion in the park in California. It comes alive when the setting sun hits the light at the right angle on the waterfall.

You can only see “Firefall” for a short time in February and it attracts hundreds of visitors every night. This year is between February 13th and 27th.

It looks like it varies from year to year and even day to day. It all depends on the weather and how much water falls in the horsetail. This year, the valet service is warning that little to no water has flowed, though they don’t expect this to deter a swarm of photographers hoping to capture the perfect moment.

If you want to attend this annual spectacle, the National Park Service recommends visitors to prepare for cool weather and bring a flashlight. If you want this Instagram-worthy picture, you should visit the park early to claim your space in front of the crowd.

Vache Geyoghlian, a photographer from Fresno, California, told CNN last year that he had arrived around 2 p.m. to get the perfect vantage point.

“It didn’t take long for the entire area to fill with hundreds of people who wanted to witness / photograph the” fire “,” said Geyoghlian.

But he added that it was worth the wait.

“My reaction was completely astonished. I was overwhelmed by the excitement to finally see it in person AND to take some good pictures of it. “

