ERROR by Yolanda Bonnell (Manidoons Collective / Theater Passe Muraille / Native Earth Performing Arts). At the Passe Muraille Theater (16 Ryerson). Runs until February 22nd. Evaluation: NNNN

Yolanda Bonnellsolo exhibition error is an exciting journey into the struggles of two indigenous women – and their vices.

The character we spend most of our time with is the girl who starts out naively and hopefully, full of love for fireflies and wishing she could glow too. The girl is light and happy before experiencing the shovel, abandonment and addiction of the 1960s, the latter taking the form of manidoons, the second figure.

Bonnell physicalizes the manidoons (the Ojibway word for beetle, worm, insect, or germ) by falling to the ground and, with a nod, dropping her pearl-eyed hood over her face. My only problem with production is the voice Bonnell chooses for the manidoons – it’s cartoonishly nasty and slippery if it had been more effective with any other treatment. But maybe that sounds exactly like the girl’s manidoons in addiction.

In addition to the girl and the manidoons, there is a brassy older woman with a strong rec accent who jokes about the past when she’s not around fists, a character type who is just like many aunts at family and friend gatherings , Her humor often covers the devastating subjects she tells stories about, including police brutality, suicide, and drug use.

Bonnell’s physicality is impressive, her movements spanning the blue and green shimmering floor that is her stage, designed by Jay Havens, She throws herself to the floor, pulls up her braid and blocks her own mouth from speaking. It clearly changes from the wide and light voice of the girl to the older woman.

Michel CharbonneauThe lighting effectively mimics fireflies, signals chaos and indicates characters’ revelations, while Haven’s Set is reminiscent of a sweat lodge, with the first row sitting in a circle and two giant stones serving as the only set pieces. Sometimes Bonnell puts the biggest stone on the stage as if it were a bed. Another time, she drops down on another stone in the front row and nudges her seatmates when she plays the figure of the older woman.

There are many indigenous moments in the performance: from the start of the show with an Anishinaabe water song performed by Bonnell and the director Cole Alvis on the medication available for smearing and the money jug for a defense fund for water and land defenders in Wet’suwet’en.

Unfortunately, the overarching themes of abandonment and addiction are universal.