Yola shines during her NPR Tiny Desk Concert [WATCH]

Yola, a soul and R&B powerhouse whose retro style matches the fluid Americana scene, has supported her four Grammy Awards nominations during a recent set of three songs for the TPR Desk Concert series from NPR. Press play above to view her full performance.

The Bristol, UK native and her band start things with “Faraway Look”, a powerful song with nominations on Sunday’s (January 26) 2020 Grammy Awards for Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song. It comes from Walk Through Fire, which has been nominated for Best Americana Album. The album and the best known song also provided the artist, formerly known as Yola Carter, with an important category nomination for the Best New Artist Award genre.

“Her soulful sound needed little amplification and with her classic R&B swagger I assumed her background was like a southern gospel singer until she spoke. Her British accent was a shock,” writes creative director and co-producer Bob Boilen of Tiny Desk Concert. . “But Yola’s affection for American music, from Dolly Parton to Aretha Franklin, is central to her character and expression. It is probably one of the reasons why she chose to write her debut album Walk Through Fire and record it in Easy Eye from Then Auerbach Sound Studio in Nashville, and why it suited her so perfectly. “

Yola’s Tiny Desk set contains two extra songs: another popular album song, “It Ain’t Easier”, and the deluxe edition rarity “I Don’t Wanna Lie”.

Who is Yola? 5 things you need to know

