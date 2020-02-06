Yo Gotti is a happy man.

On Tuesday (February 4), less than a week after dropping his Untrapped album, Yo Gotti announced that he had officially withdrawn from his contract with Epic Records before revealing that he also owned 100 percent of his masters. In a post on his Instagram page, Yo Gotti was pleased that fans knew he was a free man.

“Drop my album, open my shop, own my MASTERS,” he signed a photo of himself. “EVERYTHING IN A FIRST MONTH OF 2020 WAS DIFFERENT #UnTrapped FORRREAL.”

While Epic Records has not yet confirmed or denied Yo Gotti’s claims, fans noticed that the imprint on Gotti’s last release was different. When Untrapped arrived last Friday (January 31), a fan pointed out that the imprint did not contain Epic Records, but the name Inevitable II Records, which Gotti confirmed to a fan who is his new label.

Although Yo Gotti is a newly formed free agent, he promoted Untapped’s promotion and partnered with Vevo CTRL for a music video performance “More Ready Than Ever”.

In other Yo Gotti news, the “pose” rapper may have hit the charts, but he’s also pushing to make sure that he uses his celebrity to make changes.

As previously reported, Yo Gotti made headlines in the Department of Social Justice last month after asking the Mississippi governor to immediately make changes to Parchman prisons after inmates died in inhumane conditions.

The letter said that inmates were “forced to live in misery, with rats that crawl over them when sleeping on the floor not even being given a mattress for a crib” unconstitutional. “

After the letter to the governor remained unanswered, Gotti and Roc Nation filed a lawsuit against the state on behalf of the prisoners. The lawsuit seeks compensation for the inmates and an order that forces the Mississippi Department of Justice to draw up a plan to solve all the problems, particularly their plans to replenish the staff and clean the wastewater.

Check out the latest video by Yo Gotti for pose below.

