YG Arrested After Police Raid His Home Before Dawn | The latest hip hop news, music and media

YG was greeted by police raiding his home early this morning (January 24). The Compton rapper has been reportedly arrested for robbery.

According to the TMZ, the authorities were at YG’s crib before sunrise. L.A. County Sheriff’s MPs showed up at 4 a.m. in the rapper’s home in San Fernando Valley and had a search warrant linked to a robbery.

The Ops’ eyes have been on TG for a while now. Last summer, the rapper’s Escalade SUV was involved in a high-speed hunt that resulted in a murder (he claims he wasn’t close to the incident), while another property he had previously attacked in Hollywood Hills was also raided by the cops.

YG is currently in custody and is being picked up to be booked.

This story is developing.

