As mothers, there are so many expectations of us. Everyone thinks it’s your responsibility to do everything for the family without really caring about your needs.

You are expected to be the super woman with the red cape who solves everyone’s problem. It is also expected that you are an excellent employee in your organization.

In times of social media, it can be more daunting when everyone seems to have a “perfect” family as you struggle to bring everything together.

Here are some suggestions on how you can bring two important aspects of your life into harmony (Motherhood and Work Life):

I have a great support system

It can often be overwhelming, but if you get positive mood of positive people, there is less tendency for you to feel guilty. This doesn’t mean that you don’t have people who make annoying statements to you, but you have to ignore them. have had with people who understand you and ready to assist you.

Ask for help

Many women are perfectionists. They don’t feel like their husband can bathe their baby or do normal household chores like they would, and therefore tend to overwork themselves. If you fall down and collapse because you are a perfectionist, life would go on. Why kill? Ask your husband to do small things for you while you focus on other things. The highest thing he can say is NO, but when he sees your tired face, he will get up and help you. For example, you can ask your husband to help you by monitoring laundry from the washing machine, washing dishes, bathing for your little one, ironing your child’s clothes, etc.

Plan Plan Plan (time management skills are essential here)

What people overwhelmed, is when they are not able, so to accomplish many tasks that remain unfulfilled. Set time limits for each task and plan a routine that is best suited for you. Google Calendar is a lifesaver (learn to use it effectively). Create a daily task list in my notes app and add an alarm to the task to remind you.

As women, we are the supply chain manager and the admin manager of our companies. Use apps as your personal PA if you can’t afford to keep one.

Learn to say no

Motherhood changed your life. 24 hours you had to share with yourself your spouse / partner, your family and your friends must now be shared with a child (which now has priority), and increase your 24 hours is not.

It is not every event that you have to attend. Learn to say a big NO to events that don’t add value for you or your family. One lesson I learned from my husband is this: If you don’t notice your absence on site, your presence is not really needed. Be sure to find time for the immediate family (parents, siblings, spouse). Make decisions that you would be grateful for later

Set limits

I have a personal rule that works for me. When I’m at work, I work. I try not to be distracted by household problems and do my best at work. When I’m home, I give my family everything. This means that I try not to take my laptop home unless I have to (and if so, it doesn’t necessarily mean I’m working with it). If you take your work home with you, you lose family time, which is bad. Opt for strict limits. “Rape is not sufficient to pay Peter to Paul” (that’s your work for the family or your family for work).

Get a good creche, daycare, nanny (or whatever works for you)

not always to bring I advise mothers their children in a daycare center near their offices, unless your office is located near your home. If you live in Lagos, the traffic can be unpredictable and it would be stressful for a child to drive through this traffic with you (even if you have a car). It’s always better when it is in your area. Remember to always do what works for you and not for your mother or that special advisor who believes that he / she knows EVERYTHING.

Last but not least, make time for you. Yes, you!

Prepare a warm bath, scented candles, a cool music and relax now and your nerves. Visit the spa and let yourself be pampered. Take on a date, take a look at a movie, make group travel, where you would think only a few hours to yourself. Eat right and live healthy for YOU.

Do what you like to do often and be selfish from time to time. Watch your mental state and don’t feel like you’ve lost everything because you were born. You are very important! Stop that.

I wish you all the best. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.