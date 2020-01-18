'Yes Minister' actor Derek Fowlds dies at 82 - News

advertisement

(Image retrieved from @ BritComSociety / Twitter)

The English actor Derek Fowlds, best known for his inimitable acting in “Yes Minister” and “Heartbeat” has passed away. He was 82.

Fowlds died in the early hours of Friday morning at Royal United Hospitals in Bath. He suffered from pneumonia, according to a report at theguardian.com.

The website quoted Helen Bennett, his personal assistant and friend, who said: “He was the most beloved man for anyone who has ever met him. He never had a bad word to say about someone and he was so respected, adored by everyone. “

Fowlds is best known for his role as Prime Minister Bernard Woolley’s private secretary in the BBC satire show “Yes Minister”. He essay the role from 1980 to 1984, and also returned as Woolley in the sequel “Yes Prime Minister”.

He is also known as Oscar Blaketon in the ITV police drama “Heartbeat”.

Fowlds gained fame as Mr. Derek in the “Basil Brush Show”, a comedy series for children, from 1969 to 1973.

As a tribute, Basil Brush wrote on Twitter: “I don’t know what to say, I am so terribly sad. We had peace during those times, Mr Derek, my best friend forever #DerekFowlds #BasilBrushshow.”

Fowlds was born in Wandsworth, London, and he started as an actor on stage at Prince of Wales theater in the city of Colwyn Bay in Wales in 1958, while theguardian.com on summer vacation from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

