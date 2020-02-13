<noscript><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/J0QyyzXx0TM" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

The very best holiday of the year is here, and yes, we’re talking about Galentine Day, the holiday dedicated to friends, founded by Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and her Pawnee crew in Parks and Recreation. Celebrated on February 13th – a day before Valentine’s Day, of course – Galentine Day is the rare holiday of pop culture that has given way to real festivities, because who doesn’t want all women in your life to be showered with an apology? Love and prizes? As in the past, series director Amy Poehler commemorates this occasion with some of the other stars on the show this year.

Poehler, who portrayed Leslie Knope in the successful NBC comedy, appeared on Thursday in the new episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, in which she revealed that her guest list for this year’s Galentine gathering included other park and rec alums like Rashida Jones ( Ann Perkins), Aubrey Plaza, contains (April Ludgate) and Kathryn Hahn (Jennifer Barkley). This is exactly the same group of women who came to her in 2018, but only Jones and Plaza made it to last year’s meeting.

If you excuse us now, we’ll have to cry happy tears into a plate full of waffles as we imagine all the cool things these women will be talking about during this year’s Galentine’s Day event.

Parks and Recreation can be streamed on Netflix.

