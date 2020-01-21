Yennefer looked almost different in The Witcher

advertisement

Yennefer, one of the main characters of Netflix The witcher, had a very different look.

Aside from Geralt’s search for Ciri, Yennefer’s heroic deeds made up a large part The witcher Season one on Netflix. Yennefer starts out as a bowed young girl, but turns into a seductive sorceress with a bit of confused magic.

However, a podcast behind the scenes (via ComicBook.com) found that it originally had a completely different look due to an additional abnormality. Csilla Blake-Horváth, a makeup artist in the series, had the following to say:

“We originally talked about a mole on her face for which I did a graphic design. But then, because of the hump and the denture – the birthmark and the wig – it was too much for one person. “

It looks like the birthmark was an unnecessary addition to Yennefer’s looks – the transformation is as amazing as it is. Did you like it The witcher Season 1? Let us know in the comments below and on Twitter @ flickeringmyth …

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The witcher is an epic story of fate and family. Geralt von Rivia, a lonely monster hunter, is struggling to find his place in a world where humans often prove to be more evil than animals. But if fate drives him to be a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three have to learn to navigate together on the continent, which is becoming increasingly volatile.

The witcher Stars Henry Cavill as Geralt from Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri. Other actors include Jodhi May, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Emma Appleton, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Lars Mikkelsen, Royce Pierreson, Maciej Musiał, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte and Anna Shaffer.

