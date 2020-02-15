Yemen’s Iranian-led Houthi movement accused the Saudi Arabian-led coalition of retaliatory air strikes on Saturday that killed at least 30 people, including civilians, in the recent flare-up of a five-year war.

“Most of the victims were women and children,” Youssef al-Hadiri, a spokesman for the Houthi-controlled Ministry of Health, told dpa.

He accused the Saudi-led alliance of hindering rescue operations at the site of the alleged strikes in Al-Jawf’s al-Masloub district.

Related articles

Pro-Houthi television station al-Masirah reported that the bombing had hit a crowd that had gathered around the wreckage of an Alliance fighter plane that rebels said had shot down in the area the day before.

There was no coalition confirmation or independent review of an incident.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said Friday that an air-to-surface missile had launched a “hostile” tornado jet from “enemy forces” in Al-Jawf, Al-Masirah said.

According to publicly available information, only four countries fly the aircraft made in Europe, and Saudi Arabia is the only one outside Europe.

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that you find interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

The Sunni-Muslim coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis displaced the internationally recognized government from power in the capital Sana’a in 2014.

The conflict is generally viewed as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and its regional enemy, Shiite Muslim Iran.