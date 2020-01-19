advertisement

Yemen’s president told the military on Sunday that it was on high alert after Iranian-based Houthis attacked a training camp in the city of Marib on Saturday.

The attack “undoubtedly confirms that the Houthis have no desire for peace,” said Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in a statement to the SABA state news agency in Yemen.

The Houthis did not immediately take responsibility for the attack on Saturday.

The attack killed 73 people and left dozens wounded, two medical sources told Reuters. According to the sources, the attack was against a mosque in the camp when people gathered to pray.

Saudi state television put the death toll at 60.

A proxy war has taken place between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Yemen.

The coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in 2015 to restore Hadi’s government, which had ousted the Houthis in the capital Sana’a and is now in the southern port city of Aden.

The Houthis deny that they are puppets of Iran and say they are fighting a corrupt system.

