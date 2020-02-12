Yellowcard’s lawsuit against Juice WRLD, alleging that the rapper song “Lucid Dreams” violated the 2006 song “Holly Wood Died”, has been stayed by US district judge Consuelo B. Marshall. According to Pitchfork, Marshall originally ordered both parties in the lawsuit to tell the court whether “right party replacement” was required in the face of the death of Juice WRLD in December. The defendants then requested a stay until the estate had appointed an administrator. The judge set a deadline for April 13 to update the status of the probate proceedings.

Yellowcard, the pop-punk act best known for his 2003 song “Ocean Avenue”, filed the lawsuit in late October and claimed damages of $ 15 million in addition to co-ownership of “Lucid Dreams “. The band based their claim on the fact that Juice WRLD once mentioned being a fan of Fall Out Boy’s 2005 album From Under the Cork Tree, which shared a producer with “Holly Wood Died” in Neil Avron. Other parties named in the lawsuit were Taz Taylor, co-author of Lucid Dreams, Interscope Records, producer Nicholas Mira, and others. The yellow card dissolved in 2017.