Yellow Wiggle Greg Page collapses during bushfire relief concert

Greg Page, one of the founders of The Wiggles, collapsed in Sydney during a concert during a bushfire relief.

The Wiggles said that a ‘medical incident’ in which Page took place outside the stage, while the original band members performed on Friday evening.

AP

Greg Page, the original Yellow Wiggle, was taken to the hospital after a medical incident.

“Doctors were called immediately and he was taken to the hospital where he is being treated. We will provide more information if it’s at hand,” the band said in a statement after the show.

An ambulance spokeswoman in New South Wales said a 48-year-old man in serious but stable condition was being taken to hospital from the Castle Hill RSL.

Images from the concert shows Page, which suffers from a circulatory disorder, sing and dance on stage just a few moments before it collapsed at the end of the show. The sold-out reunion show above the age of 18 was broadcast live at the time, with all proceeds going to the Australian Red Cross and WIRES.

“Thank you everyone,” Page says, waving at the crowd and smiling.

“Thank you for coming to support all those wonderful people who do all that great work for everyone.”

While the crowd cheers, Page walks to the side of the stage and collapses.

Several people can run across the stage and the stage curtain is partially pulled over to protect it from the public.

Murray Cook, the original Red Wiggle, then returns to the stage to talk to the crowd.

“Guys, I think we will put an end to that. Greg is not feeling well. I think he will be fine, but he is not feeling very well, so I don’t think we can move on to another song”, he says.

However, the band members return to the stage a short time later and play the song Hot Potato.

“We’re going to sing it for Greg and hope he gets well soon,” says Blue Wiggle Anthony Field.

Page has previously spoken publicly about suffering from orthostatic intolerance, an often undiagnosed circulatory disorder that affects blood flow.

In his memoirs Now and Then: The Life-Changing Journey of the Original Yellow Wiggle, Page talks about how the disease forced him to leave the Wiggles in 2006, after traveling the world for 15 years with his best friends.

People with the condition lack a nervous system that moves blood adequately around their body so that when they sit or stand for a long time, blood instead collects in their pelvis or leg areas, causing them to faint.

SIMON ALEKNA

Greg Page has spoken publicly in the past about suffering from orthostatic intolerance.

For over ten years he had embarrassing symptoms that made him worry that others might think he was drunk. He often felt disoriented and vague, dizzy when he stood up for a long time and even left his words unclear. He sometimes ran into walls and missed his mouth while eating.

“I almost became a social recluse, unable to communicate with anyone at any great level,” he writes about how it affected him.

“It would only exhaust me to think, let alone talk or walk.

“I wanted to pay more attention to this condition, to help people diagnose and [deal with] the frustration that comes with a wrong diagnosis.”

