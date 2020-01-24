advertisement

Yella Venkateswara Rao became an artist even before he became a student! He was barely seven years old when he gave his first mridangam performance without having learned formally.

A completely uneducated child, he still impressed the audience. “It was Vinayaka Chavithi and I just went on stage with just enthusiasm and love for the instrument as my motivators,” he remembers laughing. “I must have absorbed the music from the atmosphere around me at home. I am the fifth generation musician in my family. My father was a violinist and student of music icon Dwaram Venkataswamy Naidu, my uncle was Yella Rao Somanna and my ancestors were also trained in carnatic music. “

Today, carnal musician Yella Venkateswara Rao has come a long way – he is considered a legendary percussionist, a mridangam maestro with more than 28,000 performances to his name, and a list of prizes and awards that run on different pages and students of which hundreds . He also has a reputation as an activist for the cause of classical music, because he has influenced the founding of many music departments and institutions related to classical music. Moreover, as a guru he belongs to that rare breed that only teaches in the old-fashioned style of face-to-face lessons and solely on the basis of merit and talent, and without charging his students any costs. His intuitive understanding of the complexity and complexity of percussion of Carnatic music, a fruitful musical imagination and an enormous experience have made him a master of his art. Born in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh, he now lives in Hyderabad. And yes, he did follow formal training after that first performance. He was born into a family with a rich musical heritage and he learned the mridangam under his uncle Somannawho was a follower of Palghat Mani Iyer. “I still consider Palghat Mani Iyer and Palani Subramanya Pillai to be my idols.” He adds with a smile: “Actually I have had other teachers too – every concert was my guru!” I learned something every time I performed, especially with great artists and also with upcoming ones. ”

He has accompanied elan, both nervous youngsters and icons and maestros of classical Carnatic and Hindustani classical music. Many of these were jugal bandis.

It is a challenge to be a supervisor, he says. “Every main artist has a different job style and playing style. We need to understand it, adapt to it, and offer percussion support in sync with that orbit and supplement it effectively. We must add value with our support and improve and cheer up the concert. “

A good accompanist quickly familiarizes the lead artist with him / her so that the audience feels good chemistry and enjoys between the two. This is what Yella Venkateswara Rao does with his rich imagination, great skill and agility. He contributes enormously to the overall beauty and soukhyam of the concert.

He also had a formidable reputation as a solo artist. His scholarship in combination with rich creativity made his solo concerts crowd-pullers. The first concert happened entirely by chance. As he recalls: “It was around 1970 when I was in Nagarjunasagar to accompany an older musician who did not show up. I just started playing to engage the audience at their request while they waited for the lead artist and had to continue because he didn’t come at all. Eventually the entire concert became a recital of three and a half hours for me. It was God’s grace or pure destiny. It was an exciting experience and I realized that I had the potential to become a solo artist. I became aware of the untapped creativity in me and that I had so much more to offer music lovers! “

Indeed, he has given a lot to the world of classical music. He owes hundreds of lem-dems and workshops to topics such as laya-vinyasam, percussion support, aesthetics of sounds, mathematics of mridangam and tani-avaratanam for mridangam. He has compiled many percussion events with unusual themes. His name is part of the Guinness Book of World Records for 36 hours of non-stop playing mridangam. He played for the inauguration function of Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad.

The last award he received is the Sangeeta Vignana Visharada from Vignana Samithi, Hyderabad.

After all these distinctions and critically valued performances, does he have any dreams left? “Oh yes! First I have to learn a lot – I am still a student, albeit an older one. Second, I want to set up a special music university in the two Telugu states. I also want to organize a music show with artists of classical music and dance , and folk music and dance. “

What is his advice to aspiring musicians and classical music students? “Don’t be in a hurry to climb the stage and perform. First, strengthen your art and knowledge with tireless practice. Learning should be the focus instead of earning. Nowadays people unfortunately become teachers, even though they are still under guardianship and are therefore insufficiently equipped to teach. Even at the height of my career and after having made many awards, I did ruthless sadhana because I wanted to improve myself. Secondly, listening is also very, very vital and not enough time is spent on this. In our youth, attending a live concert was the only way to gain access to a concert. Today’s students, however, have so many opportunities to listen and learn such as YouTube, Facebook streaming, videos, I-Pods, audio archives. I ask them to use these resources wisely and to enrich their knowledge. Face-to-face learning is also better than online lessons. This is also my advice to music teachers. ”

Yella Venkateswara Rao also appeals to every parent to introduce his children to classical music. He also argues for classical music and dance lessons at school level. Not all students become performers or professional musicians, he says, but exposure to music will enrich their lives in so many ways and stay with them throughout their lives.

