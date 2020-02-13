Harry Rosehill

Yayoi Kusama’s infinity rooms are becoming modern

Infinity Mirrored Room – Filled with the brilliance of life from Yayoi Kusama. Photo: Tate Modern

Instagrammer from London, the news you’ve all wanted to hear has arrived.

Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Rooms are returning to London! Two of them, one of which will return to the gallery after a previous stay here in 2012. It is titled Infinity Mirrored Roomed – One of the largest installations by Kusama. The other is Chandelier of Grief, which creates an endless space.

There is also a small presentation of photographs that help create a historical context for Kusama’s work and examine the phenomenon that it has become over time. And boy, are you a phenomenon? For the uninitiated, a Kusama exhibition is more like queues. And don’t expect to spend a very long time in the infinity room. Usually people are ransacked in less than a minute to keep things moving.

Kusama is not the only well-known artist whose work is returning to the Tate Modern this year. Louise Bourgeois’ giant spider Maman also comes back. Why is Tate playing all the old hits this year? To celebrate the gallery’s 20th birthday, Maman was the first work visitors met in 2000 when they stepped through the doors.

Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Rooms is open at Tate Modern from May 11, 2020 to May 9, 2021. Tickets will be available from March 1st.