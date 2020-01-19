Yard Sale Pizza's vegan menu brings the fire

advertisement

Do you love your food? Join our Londonist Foodie Finds Facebook group.

Photo: Justin De Souza

advertisement

Yard Sale Pizza is cool – just check out the merch line to prove it. Veganism is cool – join in, hater. Therefore, it is only natural that Yard Sale has introduced a completely vegan menu.

This new menu consists of three pizzas, a few side dishes and a dessert – most of which I try. Let’s get down to business and talk about the pizzas, especially the dough. The base and crust are exquisite, spotty beauties that manage the tightrope walk between too thick and too thin and offer the ideal level of crispiness with every bite. So the dough is flawless, but what about the top? Especially since we are dealing with the sometimes nebulous world of vegan cheese.

The Magic Mushroom Pizza plunges head first into the vegan cheese mine field and is a white pizza. It’s a bold move, but it pays off. The taste of truffle oil undoubtedly helps, but the vegan parmesan can hold its own. In fact, we forget that after a while we eat vegan pizza, and we just think of it as really good pizza.

Then there is the American not: vegan hot peppers and chili peppers. It is admirable that Yard Sale uses its own homemade vegan hot peppers, unlike so many other restaurants that use quorn and the like. It also tastes homemade, which I mean doesn’t taste like meat at all, and while it’s not bad in itself, it’s not something you have to do to try. The spiciness of the pizza (courtesy of the chili peppers) is noticeable to you – it’s like one of those where you can’t see it anymore, except to replace it with flavor. It is illogically hotter than the Holy F * ck Hot Dip that it arrives with.

Speaking of dips, the other two are ideal for dipping into the crust. The vegan garlic and herb dip hits exactly the point that a garlic mayo pizza dip should reach and is far superior to that of many average high-street pizza brands – whether this is praise for the vegan talents of Yard Sale or whether Criticism of the big dogs is questionable. At the other end of the scale is the Chimichurri, which I think, “Why don’t we eat Chimichurri anymore?” As a nation, I mean. Why is there not salsa, hummus and tzatziki up there as a dip that is sold in every supermarket? Maybe because nowhere would it go as well as Yard Sale.

Finally there is a vegan East Side ice cream sandwich from Happy Endings. I have to be persuaded to order it from the waiter – I’m so full – but I just can’t stop myself with a bite. Caramel pours out of the delicious range. After I’m done, I can hardly stand being so full. But it is a contented and happy fullness that I would like to return to.

Yard sale pizza, different locations.

advertisement