Yamaha warns not to hide in instrument housings after fugitive escapes in one - Kerrang!

Yahama – the Japanese manufacturer of a wide range of musical instruments, including guitars, amplifiers and drums – has warned consumers not to climb into musical instrument instruments after reports that former Nissan Motor Director Carlos Ghosn fled Japan by hiding in one of the instruments.

Ghosn, accused of under-reporting of his income and misuse of company assets, escaped from Japan to Lebanon at the end of 2019 by hiring a para-military group disguised as a band to perform at a Christmas dinner in his hometown house arrest. From there he was allegedly put in a suitcase for musical instruments and smuggled to Lebanon via more than one plane. The Japanese government has since issued an internationally sought-after message for him and his wife Carole, promising to pursue him indefinitely.

In response to rumors and jokes about the escape on social media, Yamaha’s wind instrument account made an urgent, unintended humorous plea on Twitter – apparently to prevent any choking case: “(please) We won’t mention the reason, but there are many tweets “We’ve been talking about climbing into a large case for musical instruments. A warning after an unfortunate accident would be too late, so we ask everyone not to try,” the account said in Japanese:

Yahama Music Australia took the liberty to translate the tweet for English speakers:

An important safety message from Yamaha Wind Instruments Japan

“We will not state the reason, but there are m … https://t.co/DZeUl8YX9a

– Yamaha Music Australia (@yamahamusicau) Tue 14 Jan 19:39:21 +0000 2020

The original tweet went viral, with more than 54,000 retweets and 87,000 likes from the time this article was published. The account followed its first tweet with a second that said: “(Thanks) It’s a tweet that just explained the obvious, but thanks for spreading it with lots of likes and retweets. I’m very surprised. Cases for musical instruments and audio equipment are designed for musical instruments and audio equipment. Please use them correctly. “

We too, in Kerrang! recommend that you use your guitar, bass, and amp housings only for your instruments.

Posted on January 18, 2020, 5:30 PM

