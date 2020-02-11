DUBAI: Jennifer Gates and her Egyptian fiance Nayel Nassar just celebrated their much-described engagement with a party in Florida.

Gates, the daughter of billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, showed a picture on her Instagram next to her Egyptian show-jumper fiance, in which both wear plain white outfits.

The 29-year-old Nassar also used Instagram to share snapshots of the heart-warming moment and wrote: “Always put a smile on my face.”

The two have been together since January 2017 and share their passion for equestrian sport. Gates is also an equestrian who often competes. Both belong to the Paris Panthers, a riding club that takes part in various forms of equestrian events.

Similar to Gates, Nassar was born in Chicago to a millionaire parents in the United States, but grew up in Kuwait.

His parents run an architecture and design office that moved to the United States in 2009.

He started riding at the age of five and jumped at the age of ten. In 2013 he qualified for the first time for the FEI World Cup Final, an annual international tournament in which the most experienced and talented show jumpers and riders took part.

Like Gates, Nassar has a degree in economics from Stanford University and a degree in human biology.

,