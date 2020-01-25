Xi warns of 'serious' situation while China is rushing to build virus hospitals - News

advertisement

President Xi Jinping warned on Saturday that China was facing a “serious” situation because the authorities were taking more drastic steps to stop the spread of a virus that killed 41 people and the overwhelming hospitals are at the epicenter of the health emergency.

The most populous country in the world clambered by the disease that has already infected nearly 1,300 people, building a second field hospital to relieve overwhelmed medical facilities and closing more travel routes when the country marked the Lunar New Year holiday.

After more countries had reported cases, Xi said during a meeting of the Communist Party on the disease that China was “confronted with the serious situation of an accelerated spread of the new corona virus,” but that the country “could certainly win the battle” , according to state media.

The main celebration of the country has been almost canceled for at least 56 million people when the authorities extended the travel bans in the central province of Hubei to try to prevent the virus from spreading.

In Wuhan, the epicenter of the emergency, 450 military doctors were deployed to help treat patients in the capital of Hubei, where a market for seafood and live animals has been identified as the center of the outbreak.

On Saturday, when they had to celebrate the New Year, the people who were waiting in a hospital in the city were angry and frustrated.

“It takes at least five hours to visit a doctor,” a woman who did not want to be mentioned told AFP.

A man in his thirties said that some people had to stand in line for two days. Many people had brought their own seats for waiting.

Wuhan authorities will race to build the second improvised hospital within fourteen days, state media reported, with 1,300 new beds.

They already started work on Friday on a new field hospital, the media of which could be ready in just over a week, according to the government.

The two hospitals would be comparable in size to the temporary facility that was built to tackle SARS in Beijing in 2003, when 650 people died from the mainland disease and Hong Kong.

The army medications, which arrived in military planes at the end of Friday, include doctors with experience in fighting SARS or Ebola and will be sent to hospitals that are said to have few beds due to an eye on infected patients and concerned residents.

The virus has caused worldwide concern because of its resemblance to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome).

The new virus has now infected people across the country and in nearly a dozen other countries, with France saying that three cases have been confirmed there – the first known European infections.

On the eastern outskirts of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, the police that staffed a roadblock sent away a handful of vehicles trying to leave the city.

“No one can leave,” an officer told AFP.

But the police allowed some medical workers who had gone home before the holiday to re-enter the city to help in busy hospitals.

“They need us to go there, otherwise they are too exhausted,” said one of the women, pulling a suitcase.

Detained residents demolish masks, gloves and disinfectant, while car traffic is severely restricted from Sunday.

The city has a shortage of medical supplies, including glasses and masks, according to the official Xinhua news agency, which adds that the government has sent 14,000 protective suits and 110,000 pairs of gloves to Wuhan.

“Everyone is just trying to protect themselves,” said a man in a surgical mask at a busy pharmacy whose staff wore protective clothing.

Foreign citizens would be evacuated from Wuhan within a few days.

The American coffee chain Starbucks said it would close all its stores in Hubei during the Lunar New Year “Health and Safety” festival of staff and customers.

The government says that most of the cases have occurred in Hubei and most of the deaths involved people who already had pre-existing health problems.

With the emphasis on the fear that the virus could spread further, foreign Chinese tour groups will be suspended from Monday, while domestic journeys have already been stopped.

Beijing will enter and leave the long-distance bus service from the capital of 20 million people from Sunday due to “epidemic prevention and control requirements,” the official People’s Daily newspaper reported.

The National Health Commission also ordered national measures to detect and isolate people with the virus on planes, trains and buses throughout the country.

Xinhua said Saturday that temperature checkpoints have been set up at 387 train stations across the country.

Meanwhile, tourists from Hubei in Haikou, the capital of the island province of Hainan, were told by the city government that they had to spend 14 days in a hotel for centralized medical observation and that they were forbidden to leave.

Beijing’s forbidden city, Shanghai Disneyland and part of the Great Wall are among the many attractions that have been closed as a precaution. The revenues from the Chinese film box for Lunar New Year’s Eve on Friday were only a tenth of last year when people avoided the crowd.

Xi chaired a Communist Party leadership meeting that urged regional governments to “make the safety of the lives of the masses and their physical health a top priority,” state media said.

Xinhua said the Standing Committee agreed to set up a working group that would visit Hubei.

In Hong Kong, where five people have so far tested positive for the virus, city leader Carrie Lam declared the situation as an “emergency” and schools, currently on vacation, remain closed until 17 February.

The World Health Organization stopped calling a global emergency on Thursday, which would have led to more international cooperation, including possible trade and travel restrictions.

