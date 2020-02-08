The NFL is officially over after the Kansas City Chiefs have been named Super Bowl LIV champion. Attention is now focused on the long-awaited return of Vince McMahon’s XFL. The professional football league started the debut season on Saturday and immediately caused a sensation with side interviews and an F-bomb on live television.

The NSFW comment came during an interview between Dianna Russini from ESPN and Dillon Day of the Seattle Dragons. The big center had been called for a personal foul on the field and he replied in a colorful language.

“We’re trying to get things going and they push and push a little more,” Day said. “We’re trying to do our job …” The sound was interrupted immediately after the swear word was heard, which essentially ended the interview. The full commentary on NSFW can be seen in the video below.

During a side interview with the XFL got along almost without an F-bomb

There were some other moments during the show when the sound had to be muted due to the amount of microphones present. The referees, coaches and players were all captured live as the game progressed, which meant that some swear words were almost sent to viewers at home.

While the F-bomb certainly turned heads during the game, some fans spoke out for the live interviews on social media. Whether it was Russini speaking to a kicker after missing a field goal or a quarterback declaring his interception, the fans and random viewers fully supported this change.

“A live side interview with the QB, who threw a six less than two minutes ago in the fourth quarter, is why I’m at the XFL,” athlete Matt Schneidman wrote in the middle of the game on Saturday.

Aside from the mid-game interviews, fans expressed their support for a number of other changes that were adopted by the XFL. In particular, they appreciated that there are no additional points after touchdown games. The offense may instead be a one, two or three point game at different locations on the field. This way, you can fix a nine-point deficit late in the game.

In addition, the kickoff rules are different. Instead of letting big men run down the field at full speed, they stay stationary with the XFL while standing five meters apart. Once the returnee is in possession, he can go forward and involve opposing players.

The XFL must immediately be a pleasure for fans to survive longer than the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, and changes in the rules contribute to this pursuit. Though most conversations are about dropping the F bomb during an interview.

Photo credit: Scott Taetsch / Getty Images