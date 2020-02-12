HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – “Three torn ACLs and a broken back. Why are you here?” Sideline reporter Brock Huard asked while winning the Houston Roughnecks opening week to kick off the reopened XFL.

“I love football. For the love of the game. Opportunity. (XFL owner) Vince McMahon blessed me with a chance to advance my career and I couldn’t be happier to be here,” said Nick, who ran back to Holley, which had already inspired the fans with a fantastic catch during the game.

Holley’s interview on the field, which reached millions of curious soccer fans, was arguably the most resonant part of the show.

After the league was only a week old and expectations were unclear, Holley’s story gave an insight into the people who make up the league. Aside from the players who had already made a name for themselves in the NFL, players like Holley had a bumpy road to get into the national spotlight.

In fact, Holley was working as a landscape gardener when he finally got the reputation of playing in the XFL.

And it was precisely these adversities that made the 5’10 “product from Kent State an instant star.

The demand for Holley was so great that he told Eyewitness Sports that the team had set up a Twitter account for him.

“I don’t know exactly how to deal with Twitter,” he admitted. “They hooked it up for me right after the game. They said, ‘Hey, you’re trendy.'”

He also admitted not knowing how to go back, but made it clear.

“I am blessed.”

Against the Los Angeles Wildcats, Holley got four passes from quarterback P.J. Walker for 50 yards.

Holley has another chance to thrill fans in week 2 as the St. Louis BattleHawks take place in Houston on Sunday.

ABC13 will air the Roughnecks in week 3 when they face the Tampa Bay Vipers at 1pm on Saturday, February 22nd.

