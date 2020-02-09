HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – It will not be the star quarterback of the XFL Houston Roughnecks or the defensive players, but the kicker who will greet fans for the first time on Saturday.

Only hours before the big debut, fans could believe that the Houston Roughnecks players have some nerve. However, if you see Sergio Castillo, # 7, he’s trembling for another reason.

“I love banda music,” said Castillo.

Not only does he make people laugh in the field, he is also known for breaking the ice in the locker room. He recently shared a video on social media packaging his teammates’ equipment and proudly posing with the end result.

“Yes, sometimes I’m a little too much to deal with, but they just join in,” said Castillo.

Castillo may be joking, but he is not kidding when it comes to kicks. He played in a preseason NFL game and spent several years in the CFL where he was an all-star.

When the XFL formed, Roughneck’s trainer June Jones was at the start.

“He is a character,” said Jones. “He’s one of the boys. He’s not an ordinary kicker.”

Castillo stands out for another reason. He is a proud Mexican.

“I love Pan Dulce. I love tacos,” Castillo said. “You want to invite me? Take me out!”

His Latino pride goes beyond food. Castillo loves to be a Mexican who plays football.

“I think football is growing gradually, especially the second and third generation Mexicans growing up here in Texas,” said Castillo.

His passion for the game and his community is why Castillo is in the spotlight on Saturday. He will be the one in midfield to introduce fans to the team in English and Spanish.

Despite being known for his jokes, Castillo said that the tremor fans could see on Saturday will actually be nerve-wracking.

“It just shows that it doesn’t matter where you come from, what background, what skin color you come from, and anything can be done as long as you do hard work,” said Castillo.

Single game cards start at $ 24.

Follow Nick Natario on Twitter and Facebook.

SEE ALSO: Houston Roughnecks’ XFL uniforms point to the city’s soccer past

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.