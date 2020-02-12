HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Fresh from the big XFL opening weekend, the newly started league will make another big announcement and Houston will be the focus.

Sources told ABC13 on Wednesday that the league’s first championship game will be played in Houston.

The XFL has already officially announced that the title matchup between the playoff champions West and East will take place on Sunday, April 26th and will be broadcast live on ESPN.

The source did not disclose the location of the game.

The league could have the game at TDECU Stadium, the home stadium of the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL with 40,000 seats.

If the details of the XFL championship game are correct, the Houstoners could have a chance to cheer on their hometown team if the Roughnecks continue as they play.

The Roughnecks debuted against LA Wildcats in front of 18,000 spectators. The team led Wildcats 37-17.

Their performance was so strong that quarterback PJ Walker was named star of the week in the league.

ABC13 will air the Roughnecks in week 3 when they face the Tampa Bay Vipers at 1pm on Saturday, February 22nd.

