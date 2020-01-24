Xero seeks applicants for $ 30,000 forward fund

advertisement

Xero accepts applications for its Xero Forward Fund, a $ 30,000 scholarship fund that benefits three students who represent the “next generation of accountants”.

Xero partners are currently invited to nominate three students who will each receive a $ 10,000 scholarship. The winners’ three nomination companies will also receive $ 10,000 in marketing funds. Every current US Xero partner is invited to participate. Registration closes on February 19, 2020.

After the partner registration period ends, students can apply from March 9 to April 20, 2020 on behalf of a partner company. The students have to submit an original to Xero – either in writing or by video – and the question “Why are you pursuing a career in accounting and how will accounting develop in the future? “

advertisement

At the end of the voting period, Xero selects three companies and three students to receive the grant, with the judges using the Xero values ​​”#human, #beautiful, #champion, #challenge, and #ownership” as criteria for selecting the winners , who will be announced on May 12, 2020.

Detailed information can be found on the Xero website.

advertisement