Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson will play in the Senior Bowl on Saturday National sport

LARAMIE – It’s Logan Wilson’s turn.

After former Wyoming players Cooper Rothe and Tyler Hall played in all-star college games last weekend, Wilson, the cowboys’ all-American linebacker, will be attending the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier showcase event, on Saturday for conscripts.

Wilson, who will qualify for the North Team, will be one of the country’s 114 best seniors to take part in the 71st annual game that begins at 12:30 p.m. at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. MT. He is one of only three players from the mountain west who belong to the offensive people Keith Ismael of Jordan Love and San Diego this year.

Wilson comes from Casper and will be the third Wyoming player to represent the cowboys in the game in so many seasons, along with quarterback Josh Allen (2018) from Buffalo Bills and defensive end Carl Granderson (2019) from New Orleans Saints.

Wilson ended his career as one of the most productive linebackers in school history. Wilson was defensive at Natrona County High School before moving to the middle linebacker in Wyoming. After redshirting in 2015, he became a starter and three-time captain of the Cowboys for four years.

Wilson completed three seasons of 100 tackles each to end his career and finished fourth in program and MW history with 421 tackles. On his way to the MW Freshman of the Year in 2016, he made 94 stops as a newcomer to the red shirt, while his most productive season began in the second year, when he reached a career high with 119 tackles.

As a senior, Wilson finished the team second in 105 tackles, adding 8.5 defeats on his way to the first team’s all-MW successes. Wilson is a finalist in the Butkus Prize and has also received “All-America” ​​for the first team from Pro Football Focus, “USA Today” for the second team and “The Associated Press” for the third team.

Wilson’s high school reporting skills benefited the linebacker when he ended his career with 10 breaks. He led the Cowboys this season with four picks, which was the number one among the Football Bowl subdivision linebackers.

It is generally believed that Wilson will compete in the mid to late rounds of the April draft, although a strong performance on Saturday and throughout the preliminary design process could increase the stock of 6-foot 2-250 pounders. Dane Brugler, who covers the NFL draft for The Athletic, wrote this week that Wilson could be “the most underestimated perspective” in this year’s draft, and that Wilson should be a three-down linebacker given his extensive capabilities when talking to one of the top 100 design perspectives.

Wilson aims to become the second Casper native to have been drafted into the NFL in the past three years. Taven Bryan was selected in the first round of the 2018 draft to defend Natrona County Alum and Jacksonville Jaguars.

