Wynonna Judd had a surprise up her sleeve when she and her band, The Big Noise, took to the stage at their tour stop in San Francisco on Thursday (February 6th) tunes, including a bluesy rendition of “Why Not Me”. Press “Play” above to watch!

Judd led the audience back to the beginning of her career when she performed “Why Not Me” – the 1984 classic was an important early stroke for Judd during her tenure in Judds alongside her mother Naomi. It was their second hit # 1 and stayed on top for two weeks.

The song had an extra layer of groove and grit during Judd’s Thursday Night Stop on the historic Fillmore stage. Of course Judd has grown and matured in the decades since the song was released; As a solo artist, she also moved away from the mainstream country to a more American-looking smorgasbord of different music styles.

However, Judd wasn’t the only musician who sparkled the performance: Weir sat on the guitar for the performance and added some extra rock’n’roll star power to the stage. He stayed on stage for much of Judd’s set after originally performing three Grateful Dead cover versions: “Ramble on Rose”, “Althea” and “Truckin”.

Weir also assisted Judd and The Big Noise with the Rolling Stone in the performance of Judd’s solo material and the performance of “Jack Straw”.

The encore gave another surprising performance, this time by singer-songwriter Cass McCombs. McCombs and Judd previously worked together; In the fall of 2019, Judd released a song she had written with McCombs.

