Wynonna Judd has teamed up with Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir to reinterpret the legendary rock band’s track “Ramble On Rose”. Press “Play” above to hear them record the tune!

The collaboration, released on Wednesday (February 12), only takes place a week after the couple performed the track together at Fillmore, San Francisco. Judd and Weir also played the Grateful Dead classics “Althea”, “Jack Straw” and “Truckin” along with a selection of Judd’s solo hits from the 80s and 90s.

With this new studio recording of the track, first released by Grateful Dead in 1971, Judd takes the helm with her soulful vocals, while Weir provides harmonies and background vocals in every choir.

“They say that when the student is ready, the teacher appears,” Judd said in a press release. “Robert Weir showed up just in time in my life. And I am very grateful that once again I have the opportunity to celebrate our musical gifts together! “

This collaborative effort seems to be a natural development for Judd, who has adopted a more angular sound that mixes country, rock, americana and soul. She released her album Wynonna and the Big Noise four years ago and has been touring ever since.

She recently partnered with new anti-label colleague and singer-songwriter Cass McCombs to start an outfit called Frothy Pit. Judd dropped a song called “The Child” in September 2019 that she and McCombs had written together.

It is unclear when a follow-up album from Judd will be released, but it will remain busy with tour dates scheduled for spring in 2020.

