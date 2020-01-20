advertisement

Twenty-five years ago today (January 20, 1995), Wynonna Judd no doubt roasted her own success. It was on that date that her 1992 album of the same name, her first as a solo artist, was certified four-fold platinum for a sale of more than 4 million copies.

Wynonna was released a year after the Judds, Judd’s duo with her mother, Naomi Judd, were dissolved when the oldest Judd was diagnosed with Hepatitis C.

“I have experienced every possible emotion,” says Wynonna Judd about branching out as a solo artist. “I felt terrified. I felt frustrated and indignant about the fact that … suddenly – bam! My mother was gone. I didn’t talk to mama for a month. I had to leave the house, you know, to pack my bags , just take off … It was the most the only one I have ever been in my life, and the most depressive. “

Judd took eight months to record Wynonna, but her hard work paid off: the record has produced three No. 1 singles: “She Is His Only Need,” “I Saw the Light,” and “No One Else.” on Earth ‘. The album, which topped the charts for four weeks, also received a CMA nomination for Album of the Year.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson and revised by Annie Zaleski.

