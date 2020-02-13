Alexa Bliss may be a five-time WWE women’s winner (the first woman to win both the Raw and Smackdown titles), the second WWE Women’s Triple Crown champion, a former Tag Team champion and presenter for her own talk show A. Moment Of Bliss – and proud owner of a pet pig named Larry-Steve – but having Bowling For Soup record a song in their honor still feels like a unique privilege for the WWE superstar.

In a rare moment of downtime, we met with Little Miss Bliss to talk about Texas pop punk, which is already one of the music videos of the year and the huge future potential of rock and wrestling …

Hey Alexa! How does it feel to be in the latest single from Bowling For Soup?

“Oh my god, it’s incredible! It’s definitely my childhood dream – and my life dream – come true. It’s so cool. Bowling For Soup are my favorite band. They were the first concert I ever attended and the last one, that I saw at home, literally the day before I moved to Tampa to get started on WWE development! If you listen to the lyrics, I think they are the perfect balance between Alexa Bliss and Alexis Kaufman (Alexa’s real age Ego). “

How exactly did it come about?

“You know, I really didn’t have much to do with writing or recording the song. It started when I gave an interview at a WWE 2K party where I said Bowling For Soup was my favorite band, and Jaret ( Reddick, BFS front man) said how great that was. After that we just became friends. He’s a big wrestling fan, so I invited him to the Royal Rumble where I was able to introduce him and his family to their favorite wrestlers, which was incredible was.

“Then I was in Toronto on my birthday when Jaret wrote to me: ‘Hey, happy birthday! Here’s something we’re working on that I wanted to send you today! “It was the song! I’m totally freaked out. I still have the reaction video on my phone. It was incredible. I mean, you grew up with your favorite band, but who ever gets the chance to tell your favorite band to write a song about you let’s invite yourself to join the music video! You can’t even explain it. It’s just so cool. “

How did you get the music video – and where does this strange science concept come from?

“The video was the idea of ​​Jaret – and the band. I was supposed to do a short cameo role, but when my schedule became clear, I realized that I could shoot in Texas for several days – so Jaret just decided that they would be with me throughout the video. He said, “The song is all about you, so you should be in the whole video!” It just all worked out that way. Jaret and the band had a very safe one Imagine how the shoot and the video would go. I really showed up and had fun! “

We were there for the live debut of the song in Glasgow on Monday evening. How will it feel when you finally see yourself 15 feet tall on video screens behind the band?

“It will be great! I can’t wait to see it at all. I saw a video clip of this show and I have all tears in my eyes when I saw it! It was so incredible. The fact that they called this song Playing part of her set on a live show, or even considering it, just feels so special. I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity and what they did for me. It’s literally the coolest thing for me outside of wrestling has happened! “

With everyone from Alter Bridge to Code Orange, rock and wrestling collaborations seem to be at an all-time high. Do you think we’ll see more and more of it?

“Oh, absolutely. I say the more the better! The type of relationships that WWE can build on is unlimited. Rock and wrestling is just one of them. These are two things that really go hand in hand, and I think the relationship just has to keep on rowing. What do I think are the common qualities of rock and wrestling? You know, I really think it’s just about excitement. It’s about the feeling of the performances. It’s about the feeling of the music. And there is also a storytelling element. Every song tells a story the same way every wrestling match tells a story. If you can combine the two and make something amazing, don’t miss it. If you look at the production that goes into wrestling and the production that goes into rock and roll, the two of course go hand in hand. There is no better music that makes you fit for a wrestling match than rock! “

Published on February 13, 2020, 2:00 p.m.

