Wu takes the lead in Dubai Desert Classic when Pepperell wears off national sport

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Wu Ashun has taken a one-time lead in the Dubai Desert Classic after the third round when he wins his first title since 2018.

Chinese golfer No. 366 started his round with an eagle on the way to a five-under-67 when he switched to 11 under for the tournament. The youngest of Wu’s three wins in the European Tour in his career took place at the KLM Open in 2018.

“It’s a Happy Chinese New Year, you know,” said Wu. In the first Par-4, his approach went straight to the flag and in. “The first hole and the second shot were incredible for me,” said Wu.

He leads at one stroke ahead of the Frenchman Victor Perez, who recovered from two early bogeys with four direct birdies on the back nine and was five below him that day.

Last year’s Dubai champion Bryson DeChambeau is at the top with Tom Lewis and Kurt Kitayama. Lewis scored the day’s best round of seven under, an honor shared with Danes Soren Kjeldsen and Jeff Winther.

Eddie Pepperell had led after the second round but fell back to three points after a par 72 with three birdies and three bogeys.

