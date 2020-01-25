advertisement

A woman is faced with charges after the pick-up that she drove in the wrong direction at US 59 around 2 o’clock in the morning. Saturday collided with an 18-wheeler in Cleveland.

According to Montgomery County police, no one was killed or seriously injured in the collision. The green Dodge pickup, with Tennessee plates, was driving south in the northern lanes at the time of the crash, the news service reported.

The driver of the pickup, who was slightly injured, later tried to tell the police that it was the 18-wheeler who was going in the wrong direction, and officers reportedly took several bottles of pills out of her truck, according to the police reporter.

A police forwarder told the Chronicle that the woman, who was not identified, was arrested for reckless driving.

The collision tore various 18-wheel tires, the driver of which was not injured, and caused considerable damage to the pick-up.

