SPARTANBURG, SC (AP) – John-Michael Wright had 24 points, the last four coming from the free throw line in the last minute and a half when High Point overtook South Carolina Upstate 70-62 on Monday evening.

SC-Upstate scored two points, 59:57 with 4:12, and Bryson Mozone scored two 3-points, the second with: 22, to bring the Spartans to four points after Wright struck a pair from the line up Give High Point a seven-point advantage. Wright added two more: 09 left to get the game out of reach.

Denny Slay II had 17 points for High Point (5-14, 2-4 Big South Conference). Rob Peterson III added 12 rebounds.

Everette Hammond had 20 points for the Spartans (7-12, 2-4). Tommy Bruner added 16 points and Mozone added 11.

High Point meets Gardner-Webb at home on Thursday. South Carolina Upstate will play Winthrop on Thursday.

