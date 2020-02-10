It was a 69-6 win for the Ukiah Wildcats (with six losses) over the Windsor Jags on Wednesday night as the boys’ struggle continued unabated throughout the North Bay League’s elite oak division.

Wrestling supremacy has flexed and waned over the years, but the fall of Windsor was steep. Two years ago, Jags’ masterful mentor, Rich Carnation, was elected to the school board when his assistants tried to stabilize the deep-rooted wrestling program in Windsor. We’ll know if this fall is permanent next year and not just a slip from 2019-20.

Wrestling fate flows with your influential outstanding personalities and charismatic trainers. So this is not a shock. As a reminder, Carnation pulled two young Ukiah magicians from the mat to Windsor a few years ago, which affected the local program.

Before the fight program began, coach Adam Aikman gave Dom Columbini this moving tribute:

The Ukiah Wrestling Family recently lost a longtime member, Dom Columbini.

Dom and his wife Arlene have been supporting Ukiah Wrestling for decades. You wrestle with people. You are Ukiah. Her son Brett was California state champion and runner-up at Ukiah High. He was also an All-American at University twice. From Minnesota and Coached Wrestling on Ukiah High. Dom was present when Brett was inducted into the California Wrestling Hall of Fame. Her grandson, Beau, was a dual prosecutor for Windsor High and is now wrestling for the State of Fresno. U. Dom was part of the Board of Directors – the three Amigos: Norm Johnson, Bruce Ledford and Dom. Whether we fought at the Coast Classic in Santa Cruz or the Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno, Dom was always in the stands; Arlene keeps the three Amigos in line. The only time things got a little strange was when Beau was wrestling for Windsor and dom was wearing a Windsor shirt. “We forgive you, Dom.” I recently had a conversation with Brett, who called it the golden years. The years his father followed wrestling. It is appropriate that Dom’s monument was earlier today, on the day of the Ukiah Windsor wrestling match. I know Dom was sitting in the front row, watching from above. We miss you, cathedral! We want to honor Dom Columbini and dedicate today’s duo to him. Our thoughts and love are with you, Arlene and the entire Columbini family. If you would like, please join me in a moment of silence. Thank you very much.

For example, JV Cody White led the parade with a quick fall in the first period over Victor Morfin of Windsor at £ 126. Then Jack Bednar crashed Logan Leno in the first lap with 1:04 at 220 pounds. Payton McDonald clinically upgraded Kaden Winn for a fall after an insurmountable 15: 4 lead at 106. Payton prevailed with force when the minis rushed across the mat and lost at will, as coach Thomas Fragoza urged him to: “End that now.”

Joseph Marquez lost a tight 6-3 decision at 120 and Casey Aikman prevailed against John Fredrickson 10-9 at £ 126. At 132, Charlie Cliburn, Juan Borgal blew up at 3:26. Victor Alonzo lost a squeaker against Kaeden Timmons, 7: 9 at 138 and Adrian Alvarez at 172, who dismantled Israel Higuera with a quick pin with 1:01 in the first period. And the pennant of the NBL Oak Division was pulled up by our wrestlers.

The Windsor girls mastered the challenge in the main gym against our local Lady Cats. However, the decision was only made in the last game: Lady Jags-42, Lady Cats-36. There were about 20 girls wrestling for each squad, which proves that this is an important sport in both schools. The crowd also corresponded to the exuberant group of boys with around 60 people.

Audrey Lancit suffered a crash of 120 minutes after several defeats and defeats for the home team, which lasted 55 seconds in the first half. At 126, Freshman, Ukiahs Reese Bartolomei and Windsors Fernanda Fernandez are on par. But the Lady Cat prevailed and prevailed with a 7-1 win. Madison Riboli was forfeited by 131 for a 27-12 lead Ukiah. Windsor ended the game 27:18 when Cassandra Torrez suffered a fall in the second section. Alma Marin for Ukiah was quickly in trouble and was detained in the second period.

We fell to 150 and suddenly the pips were 31-27. Jollete Torrez used a half Nelson to turn Crystal Rodriguez at 160 for a fall, and Ukiah gasped at 27-37. But the powerful and athletic Thea Krasts attacked her opponent and rocked her in a fall with 1:02 in the first quarter with 170. The guests now had a lead of 37:33. Reliable Stephanie Gutierrez came 17: 6 to Maribel Opinero, who took a big win in 191. Finally, our heavyweight Samantha Maki was surprised on lap two when her opponent toppled her into a fall. Windsor prevailed with 43-37.

Wildcats Win Duals Saturday, with Rancho Cotate-Ukiah’s best wrestling team for the 2019-20 season, the Division II North Coast Section Dual Meeting took place for the second time in a row on Saturday, February 8th. Colling Lower Lake, 47-23; Fortuna, 57-24, and Del Norte HS, 50-27. Willits HS won Division III, Clear Lake finished third. In the East Bay section of NCS, De La Salle won Division 1 with Grenada 2, James Logan 3 and Freedom 4. In Division II, the main competitors are Ukiah High; Northgate was first, Benicia second, Las Lomas third and Alhambra fourth. The NCS Championships will be held at James Logan High School in Union City from February 21-22.

* Please send comments on “Mostly Local Sports” to David Taxis, [email protected]