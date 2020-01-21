Would you like to work with animals? These are the jobs at Knowsley Safari and Chester Zoo

advertisement

January can feel like a fairly low season and even has its own “Blue Monday”.

However, working with adorable creatures can improve mood, as interaction with animals has been shown to lower stress levels, lower blood pressure and even reduce loneliness.

advertisement

Fortunately, there are plenty of jobs in the nearby Chester Zoo and Knowsley Safari Park that work with animals. including zookeepers, nutritionists, zookeepers and rangers.

But there are a number of other teams that work behind the scenes and also offer positions as guest experience members, security officers, first aiders, cooks, housekeepers and more.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Encountering tigers, black rhinos and African lions could be part of your daily routine – here are the places available:

Lblis, the male Asian lion, roams the new lion habitat at Chester Zoo

(Image: PA)

Chester Zoo

Chester Zoo has had a long history as a leading nature reserve since it opened in 1931. It is one of the largest zoos in Great Britain and is home to unusual animal species, from Aye-Aye to dwarf mungo to popular lions and red pandas.

Benefits for the job include free tickets, discounted gym membership, and a free X1 bus ride to and from work.

All job advertisements on her website say, “We are Chester Zoo and have been a leading conservation and educational organization for over 80 years and an amazing, award-winning visitor attraction.

“We are also a team of passionate, talented, enthusiastic and knowledgeable people who do everything they can to prevent extinction, feed the animals, discover new ideas for nature conservation and offer our 2 million visitors an inspiring day.”

There are a number of jobs at Chester Zoo

(Image: Ian Cooper / Daily Post Wales)

Here is a list of all the jobs they are currently recruiting for:

Goalkeeper – hoof stick

Salary: £ 21,890.55 per year

Permanent: 40 hours

The position is that an animal keeper is between the giraffe and rhinoceros departments and works with a variety of hoof species, including Rothschild’s giraffe, black rhino, okapi, Grevy’s zebra and Malayan tapir.

The successful candidate has a degree in zoology and proven experience in the care and management of a variety of hoof types.

More information and how to apply here.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Conservation Scientist: Nutrition

Salary: £ 29,611.34 a year

Permanent: 40 hours

Using animal nutrition knowledge, the role will focus on developing and implementing Chester Zoo’s animal nutrition program.

The task is to manage the zoo’s feeding program by formulating new diets and reviewing and changing current animal foods. It works closely with animal keepers and teams as well as the department for animal needs.

A master’s degree in animal nutrition or a related field is listed as what the successful candidate will have.

More information and how to apply here.

Security assistant team manager

Salary: £ 26,516.71 per year

Permanent full time

They work as part of the Guest Experience team to lead the security team to ward off crimes, reduce risks and de-escalate confrontation situations.

The tasks include assuming a leadership role in the development, recruitment and motivation of the internal security team. You can be sure that you are setting the direction in which the leadership team is supported to ensure that the team works to the best of its ability every day.

More information and how to apply here.

A baby otter at Chester Zoo

(Image: Chester Zoo)

safety officer

Salary: £ 24,142.75 per year

Permanent full time

You will be responsible for the active management and supervision of the security team, which will help Chester Zoo provide a safe environment for employees, visitors and the collection of animals and plants around the clock.

Tasks include performing site controls, video surveillance, access controls, operating control rooms, dealing with lost children, and providing first aid, always ensuring that excellent service is provided.

You need to be physically fit as your patrols mean that you regularly walk many miles a day through the zoo and the larger estate. You take a leading role in the security team in the event of an incident.

More information and how to apply here.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

safety officer

Salary: £ 21,890.55 per year

Permanent: 40 hours

Chester Zoo is looking for candidates who are sociable, personable and have experience in customer service.

They help ensure that employees, visitors and the animal / plant collection can be accommodated around the clock in a safe environment.

Tasks include performing site controls, video surveillance, access controls, operating control rooms, dealing with lost children, and providing first aid, ensuring that excellent service is provided at all times. You need to be physically fit as your patrols mean that you regularly walk many miles a day through the zoo and the larger estate.

More information and how to apply here.

An elephant calf at Chester Zoo

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Guest Experience Coordinator

Salary: £ 19,693.93 per year

Permanent: 40 hours

Chester Zoo is currently available as a Guest Experience Coordinator on its busy and diverse Guest Experience team.

The team is responsible for parking, entry, ticket sales, guest service, cleaning and presentation of the site, driving operations, first aid measures and zoo-wide events such as the Christmas lantern event.

More information and how to apply here.

First aid officer

Salary: £ 18,353.47 per year

Permanent: 40 hours

They are currently looking for a permanent first aid representative for the guest experience team to provide first aid to visitors, employees and contractors on the large and busy site.

You have to be physically fit because you walk many kilometers around the zoo every day in any weather and have emergency equipment with you at all times.

More information and how to apply here.

To follow Saffron on Twitter, click here.

Or click here to like their Facebook page and stay up to date.

Here is the link to M.E.N’s main Facebook page where we share our latest stories.

Knowsley Safari

Also in the northwest is the Knowsley Safari Park tourist attraction in Merseyside, which features an 8 km safari ride, a walking safari and other events.

Benefits for the job include free entry tickets to the safari, free entry to connected zoos, health care including a dentist, and more.

All salaries are listed as competitive and all current positions are advertised on the job vacancy website listed here.

Each role contains its own PDF with a detailed job description and information about the company.

Here is a list of all the jobs they are currently recruiting for:

There are a number of locations at Knowsley Safari Park

(Image: Julian Hamilton / Daily Mirror)

Deputy Animal Team Manager – ungulates

This role is responsible for coordinating and overseeing the daily operations of the ungulate team to ensure that all aspects of animal care and guest care are met.

Animal team supervisor – ungulates

This role supports the Deputy Animal Team Manager and Animal Team Manager in coordinating and monitoring the daily operations of the carnivore team.

An Amur tiger at Knowsley Safari Park

(Image: Julian Hamilton / Daily Mirror)

Members of the Guest Services team

The ad says, “If you’re interested in a fun, vibrant, and completely different environment, you may want to join our 2019 season team.

“We are looking for people who love people and hope that every guest who visits Knowsley Safari will experience the” best day ever “. The focus is on a positive commitment of the guests, respect and warmth, understanding and empathy and trust you use your initiative to improve their experience. “

Surveyors

Assisting the department in providing all real estate services across The Knowsley Estate, including providing services related to building surveying, project management and building management.

The great Knowsley Hall

(Image: Liverpool Echo)

Housekeeper (Knowsley Hall)

You are looking for an excellent eye for details, meticulous standards and an energetic and efficient approach, as an exceptionally high cleaning standard is expected.

Tasks include vacuuming, dusting, laundry, and more.

Chef de Partie x 2

The successful candidate will provide Knowsley Estate guests with freshly prepared dishes that ensure a high level of performance, guest satisfaction and profitability.

The main tasks include supporting the daily operation of the kitchen and participating in the preparation of dishes, as well as carrying out regular inspections of the kitchen areas.

Experience rangers

Your job is to provide “outstanding guest experiences” by managing the provision of food for tours, VIPs and meetings.

They will drive the minibus and offer guided bus tours. You will also be asked to expand and expand the VIP tours.

Time is also spent to enrich the day of visitors to the baboon bus and walking safari.

Good luck!

advertisement