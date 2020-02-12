Casting call for all ages, nationalities and languages.



Dubai-based casting agent Miranda Davidson Studios is looking for new talent and fresh faces for the next big Hollywood blockbuster to be filmed in Dubai.

On February 21 and 22, Miranda will hold an “Open Casting Call” in Dubai’s new drama studio StudioRepublik on Sheikh Zayed Road in Al Manara.

The casting takes place daily from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and is open to all age groups [0-100 years] of all nationalities and languages.

No experience is required – but if you already have experience, you are very welcome. Just come to the day and put yourself in the spotlight, the statement says.

During the day, there is also the opportunity to explore StudioRepublik’s stunning new facilities, attend casting workshops with Miranda, and meet StudioRepublik’s crack-acting team.

To register for the event, simply go to www.studio- Republik.com/open-casting

