Worldwide PC sales are increasing for the first time in seven years

advertisement

For the first time since 2011, global PC deliveries have increased.

The increased demand for Windows 10 devices and the end of the useful life of one of the world’s most popular operating systems, Windows 7, contributed to sales.

advertisement

According to statistics published by Gartner, the world bought 70.6 million devices in the fourth quarter of 2019. This corresponds to an increase of 2.3 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the world bought 0.6 percent more devices than in 2018 – 261 million.

“For the first time since 2011, the PC market saw growth driven by brisk demand for Windows 10 upgrades, particularly in the United States, EMEA and Japan,” said Mikako Kitagawa, senior principal analyst at Gartner.

“We expect this growth to continue after Windows 7 support ends this month this year as many companies in emerging regions such as China, Eurasia and the emerging Asia Pacific region are not yet upgraded.”

“Contrary to the continuing weakness in consumer PC demand, demand for business PCs has led to unit growth in five of the past seven quarters,” said Ms. Kitagawa. “The Intel CPU shortage that has persisted since the middle of last year was again a major problem for PC delivery to corporate customers by the three leading providers. Without this deficiency, deliveries would have grown faster than the reported results. “

The three largest PC providers – Lenovo, HP and Dell – were able to increase their combined market share from 61 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 65 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019.

advertisement