It is not the length of life, but the depth of life

Ralph Waldo Emerson

Today’s World Cancer Day is the perfect time to celebrate those who have fought for humanity all their lives. Those who may have lost cancer but will always win in our hearts.

One of them is Leila Janah,

Founder and CEO of Sama and LXMI, Leila Janah lost the fight against epithelioid sarcoma – a form of cancer.

Cancer – a disease in which abnormal cells divide uncontrollably and destroy body tissues – has taken millions of lives in recent years.

It is estimated that the global cancer burden rose to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths worldwide in 2018. Every fifth man and sixth woman worldwide will develop cancer in the course of their lives. Every eighth man and every eleventh woman die of the disease.

In Africa, 60% of people die from cancer more often than malaria, and the number of deaths could increase to 70% by 2030. Unfortunately, more than 20% of African countries have no access to cancer treatment at all, while access is limited and sporadic in other countries.

Nigeria has the worst cancer mortality rate in Africa, with four out of five patients dying from the disease. According to the WHO, 41,000 people died of cancer in Nigeria by 2018.

Although it’s a deadly disease, many people around the world have survived and beaten cancer. For example, there were an estimated 15.5 million cancer survivors in the U.S. in 2016, and the number of cancer survivors is expected to increase to 20.3 million by 2026. The number of cancer survivors will increase to 70 million worldwide by 2050.

As gloomy as the many cancer cases may be, it is important to celebrate the lives of cancer survivors and the lives of those who have lost their lives to cancer. Death is inevitable, but the only way to defeat death is to live an unforgettable life – a life worth celebrating. A life for which people will always remember you.

Before her death, Leila was a wild entrepreneur who put her energy into creating employment opportunities for the poorest communities in the world. She focused her career on social and ethical entrepreneurship with the goal of ending global poverty.

Leila founded in 2008 Samasource with the mission of giving work, not just helping hiring workers in impoverished areas, training them in AI data annotations, and providing the technology to put their skills to work in the global digital economy where they make a living can.

Leila Janah’s passion for working in Africa and improving the world sparked when she taught English to young students in the village of Akuapem in Ghana, many of whom were blind. In Ghana, she experienced what the peculiar motivation of her life’s work would be: the tragedy of talented and hard-working people who struggle in poverty simply because of the geographical isolation of well-paid jobs.

Leila founded Samasource because she was “disappointed with traditional approaches to poverty alleviation”, especially after realizing that most job-oriented approaches often equip poor people with skills that are not very popular in the market.

Samasource, a multi-million dollar company, is now hiring employees from East Africa and India, training them in data literacy for AI and general digital work, and then offering solutions that combine human judgment with technology for a variety of global companies , including Microsoft, Walmart, and others that make up 25% of the Fortune 100.

Since its inception, Samasource has impacted the lives of over 50,000 people in developing countries around the world by providing them with the tools to become competitive workers in the digital age.

In 2013, Leila launched the Samaschool, a non-profit organization that focuses on retraining for the new economy. Instead of teaching specific skills tailored to specific jobs, she trained potential employees in basic computer and digital literacy skills that could then be translated online into any number of jobs.

In 2015, after traveling through Uganda, Leila founded LXMI, a fair trade organic skin care company. It started as a way to create economic opportunities for Ugandan women using the local beauty secret of Nilotica, a wild botanical that grows along the Nile.

After being diagnosed with cancer, Leila began working with Research to the People, a nonprofit biomedical research initiative, to accelerate research into this rare sarcoma and identify potential treatments outside the standard of care. Leila’s last wish is that the results of the research, once completed, be shared with the cancer community in favor of future epithelioid sarcoma patients.

As a child of Indian immigrants, she created digital jobs that secure livelihoods for thousands in Africa and India. She believed that the poor ‘s intellect was the “greatest undeveloped resource” in the world. Leila Janah’s efforts were based on the same principle: If we create dignity through work, we can eradicate poverty in the world. Over the years, it has found new ways to fulfill this mandate.

The goal is not to live forever, but to create something that Chuck Palahniuk, Even in death, Leila always remains an inspiration for everyone.

She beat cancer.

We wish all survivors and everyone whose lives we cherish forever a happy World Cancer Day.

