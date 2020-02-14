All India Radio Tiruchi stations commemorated World Radio Day by organizing special programs, including segments, that are entirely run by students from urban schools and colleges.

The programs planned for Thursday were curated by station director K. Natarajan to encourage students to take an active interest in radio.

World Radio Day recognizes the contribution of the mass communication medium to the provision of news and entertainment in all layers of society. In this regard, AIR Tiruchi did its part in teaching young students who would benefit immensely from the medium, said Natarajan.

The one-day celebration opened with listeners, including Chandrayaan-1 project leader Mylswamy Annadurai and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, who recalled their connection to the radio. Engineers, doctors and farmers talked about how the radio provided them with information.

Students from the SBIOA Matriculation and Higher Secondary School organized a two-hour program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There they sang songs in Tamil, Sanskrit, told puzzles, jokes, stories and news for children.

50 students from LKG to grade 9 took part in the program. “Our school sponsors radio programs, while we organize a ‘radio program’ where students discuss daily issues, general knowledge facts, and stories about the intercom at the school. We call the radio “Sangamam FM,” said an SBIOA Matriculation and Higher Secondary School teacher.

Mr. Natarajan said that radio as a means of communication is still active due to its versatility. “The uses of the medium are innumerable. We received calls from miners who said they used AIR to decide whether to go to the mine. Students listen to news for exams. Listening is good for memory, “he said.

Students from Urumu Dhanalakshmi College organized a one-day program, whose 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. slot was broadcast on AIR. “It was a nostalgic experience for students telling anecdotes about waking up on the radio and watching their parents do their daily chores while the radio was playing the news,” said Natarajan.

