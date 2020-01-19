'World of Horror' will boost early access on February 20; Release late 2020

advertisement

Ysbryd Games and Panstanz have announced on Twitter that their Junji Ito-Inspired Horror RPG will be released World of horror will be released on Steam Early Access on February 20 and will be fully released for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC “Late 2020”.

We’re also getting a new announcement trailer for the game. And in case you missed it, read our interview with Pawel Kozminski, Panstanz, found and developer. Then you can have a look at our practical preview.

Check out the new announcement here: https://t.co/gefloy7qzY pic.twitter.com/LEi1kmVVQN

– Ysbryd Games 🔜 PAX South (@YsbrydGames) January 16, 2020

