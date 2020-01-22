World of Horror will be released on Steam Early Access in February

advertisement

Panstasz and Ysbryd Games’ cosmic retro horror role-playing game, World of horror, will arrive at Steam Early Access on February 20th. Inspired by the work of H.P. Lovecraft and Junji Ito, this retro horror will plunge players into a Roguelite nightmare made entirely in Microsoft Paint. Experience turn-based battles, unforgiving decisions and new forms of cosmic horror every time you play through them.

World of horror is a roguelite horror role-playing game in which players enter a world that turns into a mysterious madness. In a small Japanese coastal town, players will follow the stories of five different characters while defying the chaos that results from the awakening of the ancient gods. Grotesque creatures roam the streets and terrorize the city’s residents.

Each of the five playable characters has their own perspective on the events and a different story that has different events and results with a stack of event cards. The players have to solve puzzles, solve puzzles, find useful objects and find annoying clues.

An immersive chiptune soundtrack and 1-bit art style with a variety of palettes available make for a reasonably simple and terrifying horror experience.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-RojolTesY

Watch out for World of horror Arrives at Steam Early Access on February 20th.

