World No 2 Karolina Pliskova knocked out the Australian Open

Karolina Pliskova is the newest high profile player who makes an early exit in Melbourne.

The upset women continue at the Australian Open, with world No. 2 Karolina Pliskova crashing in the third round at Melbourne Park.

Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova ended Pliskova’s campaign on Saturday with a 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3) shock at Rod Laver Arena.

Pliskova was previously unbeaten in 2020, after he won the Brisbane International season opening and then two more games in Melbourne.

While Pavlyuchenkova Angelique Kerber plays for a quarter-final, Pliskova joins 2019 champion Naomi Osaka and seven-time winner Serena Williams in the Open junk heap.

Champion in 2016 and 17th this campaign, Kerber previously continued her calm progression through the draw with a hard fought 6-2 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 win over the Italian Camila Giorgi.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is on to the next round in Melbourne.

The former world No. 1 ruined the game in the second set tiebreak, but was nevertheless happy to triumph after more than two hours of baseline.

