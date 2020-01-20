World leaders travel to Israel to commemorate the Holocaust Memorial - Israel News

advertisement

In the next few days, around 40 heads of state and government are expected to arrive in Israel to take part in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. The title of this year’s meeting, which takes place on Thursday in the Holocaust Memorial and Museum of Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, is “Fight Against Anti-Semitism”.

Leading figures in the world who will attend the forum include Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Senior Advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and one Democratic Party delegation headed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. All Heads of State and Government of the European Union, the British Prince Charles and many other heads of state will be present. This is the largest diplomatic delegation Israel has ever visited, except for the funerals of former Prime Ministers Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with Pence, Putin, Macron and Pelosi. Netanyahu will speak to the Russian President to apologize to Naama Issachar, the drug-accused Israeli-American citizen in Russia. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov arrived on Monday before the visit to Israel and will meet with Minister of Social Equality Gila Gamliel on Tuesday to raise issues related to Issachar. On Wednesday afternoon, Putin will open a memorial to the victims of the siege of Leningrad in Sacherpark in Jerusalem.

Around 10 world leaders who will meet with Netanyahu will also meet with Kahol Lavan’s chairman, Benny Gantz, in an electoral term to maintain balance. Macron, Prince Charles and most likely Putin will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Others, including Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will meet with their counterpart Reuven Rivlin. Most guests will meet with Holocaust survivors from their countries.

Polish President Andrzej Duda decided to boycott the event after his request to speak with other leaders led by Putin at Yad Vashem was rejected. In recent months, Putin has been running an anti-Polish campaign centering on the false claim that Poland was responsible for the outbreak of World War II. Duda fears that Putin will use Yad Vashem’s platform to further distort history by downplaying the role of the Soviet Union in the outbreak of war and conspiring against its crimes against the Polish people.

Preparations for the arrival of the delegation to the Knesset, Jerusalem, January 20, 2019Mark Neuman / GPO

Israeli sources said that “out of 41 heads of state, 40 asked for a word and that all but the Poles accepted the rejection with understanding.” Yad Vashem said that the elected representatives were those whose countries were involved in the liberation of Europe from the EU. Nazi occupation. Poland claims that given the fact that Russia signed the Ribbentrop-Molotow Treaty with the Nazis that triggered the war, that France had worked with the Nazis and that Germany had caused the Holocaust, it is inconceivable that the Presidents of Russia, France and Germany may not speak during the representative of Poland, the first victim of Nazi Germany. Poland is represented at the forum by Ambassador Marek Magierowski.

The person behind the event is Moshe Kantor, President of the European Jewish Congress, who sponsored Rivlin and Yad Vashem. Because of Kantor’s close relationship with the Russian government, Poland claims to have been involved in the decision to give priority to the Russian president and to prevent Duda from speaking.

The event in Yad Vashem takes place four days before the official event marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation from Auschwitz. The ceremony takes place on the camp grounds in Poland, as it does every year. Duda will speak at the Polish event, in which Rivlin and Steinmeier will participate.

Israel hopes to adopt the official definition of anti-Semitism formulated by the United States-based International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, which criticizes Zionism or the existence of the State of Israel as anti-Semitic. In recent years, Israel has worked to promote this definition, as well as laws against the boycott, divestment, and sanction movement.

Visitors enter the Hall of Names at the Holocaust History Museum, Yad Vashem, Jerusalem, January 15, 2020 AMMAR AWAD / רויטרס

Rivlin, the official host of the event, will host a reception and dinner for the delegation leaders. Speakers include Rivlin, the King of Spain, representing the leading figures in the world, as well as the Israel prize winners and Holocaust researcher Prof. Yehuda Bauer. David D’Or, Miri Mesika and Amir Benayoun will perform The Last Survivor, a song written for the Knesset delegation in March of the Living in 2018, an annual educational event in Poland dedicated to the Holocaust ,

Jerusalem’s mayor, the State Department and the Jewish National Fund will hold a special event for the hundreds of journalists who travel with the various delegations.

The Israeli police and city administration of Jerusalem warn the public of serious traffic problems in the city during the events.

