The world is facing a chronic shortage of clothes, masks, gloves and other protective equipment to fight a spreading coronavirus epidemic, said World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday.

The UN agency has sent test kits, masks, gloves, respirators and robes to all regions, Tedros told the WHO Executive Board in Geneva.

“However, as you can imagine, the world is facing a chronic shortage of personal protective equipment.

“This afternoon I will speak to the pandemic supply chain network to identify the bottlenecks, find solutions, and promote fairness in equipment distribution,” he said.

As of 6 a.m. in Geneva (0500 GMT), there were 31,211 confirmed coronavirus cases in China and 637 deaths, and 270 cases in 24 other countries with 1 death, Tedros said.

“There have been fewer reported infections in China in the past two days, which is good news, but we are warning against reading too much about it. The numbers could increase,” he said.

