World Cup younger than 19: India beats Japan with 10 wickets

Defending champion India defeated Japan’s debutants with 10 wickets in their second game for everyone, but assured himself of a place in the quarterfinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

First choose the field, four-time champions threw an unhappy Japan out of 41 runs in 22.5 overs with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi who took four wickets. It was the third lowest total of a team in the World Cup under 19 and the third lowest in cricket history under 19.

Pacers Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh shared five wickets among themselves because none of the Japanese batsmen entered double digits.

India only needed 4.5 overs to complete the formalities, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kumar Kushagra remaining unbeaten at 29 and 13 respectively.

In their tournament-opener on Sunday, India had defeated Sri Lanka with 90 points.

The game on Tuesday was a complete mismatch in which Japan played a major ICC event for the first time.

However, India captain Priyam Garg said his fast bowlers could have done better.

“Very happy with the implementation. The spinners were good, but the lines and lengths could have been better than the pacers. There is no pressure as such. We want to do well, we take every game as it comes, “Garg said.

Japan captain Marcus Thurgate said the team is going home much richer.

“I knew it was going to be a very difficult game. We did not do our best, especially with striking. We could have done better. We have learned a lot. We can go to Japan and say that we have played against some big boys, “he thought.

“We will get a lot of positive things out of this game. We must learn from our mistakes and keep getting better,” Thurgate said.

India will play its last league match against New Zealand on Friday.

