advertisement

Africa has officially started the next phase in our journey to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, with 40 African countries discovering their destiny for the second round of the qualifying campaign that took place in Cairo, Egypt yesterday.

The teams from 40 countries in the CAF region were divided into ten groups of four teams each for the penultimate phase of the continental trip to Qatar. The qualifying group stage starts in October 2020 and continues until October 2021. After a round-robin of competitions, the winners of the ten groups qualify for the final round of the continental qualification on the trip to Qatar.

advertisement

Nigeria attracts Cape Verde, Liberia and the Central African Republic and Liberia

The group details are:

Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti

Group B: Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea

Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Liberia

Group D: Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Malawi

Group E: Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda

Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola

Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia

Group H: Senegal, Congo, Namibia, Togo

Group I: Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sudan

Group J: DR Congo, Benin, Madagascar, Tanzania

In the final round, the ten teams are drawn in five home and away games, with the five winners securing the ticket to represent Africa at the tournament scheduled for November 21 to December 18, 2022 in Qatar.

advertisement